Animal Husbandry Minister seeks Central funds to uplift industry

CHENNAI: Minster for Animal Husbandry, K Radhakrishnan met Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh, seeking financial assistance of Rs 1,254.22 crore from the Centre for improving disease control measures, breeding support, infrastructure development, establishment of biosecurity laboratories, and fodder management.

More Central funds sought

Rs 209.64 crore: For conservation of indigenous dog breeds, better utilization of fodder and infrastructure development under the TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Rs 64.54 crore: For the ongoing and additional schemes under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, to improve the generic merit of cattle/buffaloes

Rs 69.92 crore: To establish a mineral mixture plant and to strengthen frozen semen production, to improve the general and reproductive health of livestock in the State

Calls on CM

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called on Chief Minister Palaniswami at his residence, where the latter raised key issues, including the death of Tamil Nadu fishermen at the hands of Lankan Navy.