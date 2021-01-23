Congress will have no objection to Perarivalan’s release: Elangovan

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Congress party will have no objection to the decision of Supreme Court regarding the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, senior leader EVKS Elangovan said on Friday.

Addressing media persons, Elangovan said that Supreme Court has asked the TN Governor to decide on pardon for Perarivalan in three-four days, and the party has no objections.

Further, he said the visit of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to Erode would act as catalyst for change. “People of Tamil Nadu are upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it reflected in Lok Sabha elections.

Even now people are deeply dissatisfied with Modi. Economy is doing bad and he has not initiated steps to address it . Farmers, manufacturers and traders are disappointed with Modi government. People are ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as leader,” he said.