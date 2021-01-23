STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant death case: Duo arrested for inflicting burn injuries on jumbo in Tamil Nadu

Forest officials arrested 36-year-old S Prasath, who allegedly hurled the burning cloths, and one of the property owners, 28-year-old M Raymond Dean of Mavanallah. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

The injured elephant, aged over 50 years, died on January 19. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest department officials on Friday arrested two persons in connection with a video showing a person hurling burning cloths at an elephant in Masinaguri. 

The injured elephant, aged over 50 years, died on Tuesday.

The incident is said to have taken place at a private accommodation in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. 

Forest officials secured 36-year-old S Prasath, who allegedly hurled the burning cloths, and one of the property owners, 28-year-old M Raymond Dean of Mavanallah. 

The officials are on the lookout for Raymond’s 31-year-old brother and co-owner of the property, Ricky Rayan, who is currently absconding.

According to the officials, the video was recorded by a neighbour. After the burning clothes get stuck around its ear, the video shows the elephant writhing in pain and running into the forest. 

The elephant was unwell since December 2020. 

Despite a last-ditch effort to treat the animal at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, it died on January 19.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from revenue, forest and police departments sealed three rooms in the private accommodation. 

The action was taken as per the collector’s order, said Deputy Director of MTR LCS Srikanth, adding that the rooms were rented out for commercial purpose without a licence.

