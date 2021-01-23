Lankan Navy attack: Nagai fishermen demand a permanent solution

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: “Prosecute the killers and find a permanent solution” was the common refrain among fishermen in Nagapattinam after an alleged attack by Sri Lankan Navy personnel left four fishers dead.

In the wee hours of Monday, four Ramanathapuram fishermen were killed after their trawler, which left Pudukottai district, was allegedly rammed by a Sri Lankan Navy vessel in the Palk Strait. Their bodies were retrieved by Lankan armed forces on Wednesday.

The incident has left the Nagai fishing community in shock. Fishers here are no strangers to harassment by the Lankan Navy. “Condemning the incidents, providing solatium and assurances to speak to the Centre will not resolve the issue. Such incidents keep happening, although we have a Defence force and units. Even Gujarati fishers do not face such hostility from Pakistani armed forces,” said RMP Rajendra Nattar, fisher representative from Nagapattinam.

“Our men face threats, intimidation, bullying and assaults from Sri Lankan armed forces. The Centre and the State have not taken up the issue with Sri Lanka. Those who killed our men should be prosecuted and punished,” said RV Kumaravel, vice-president of National Fishworkers Forum said.

Fibreglass fishers from villages in Vedaranyam taluk in Nagapattinam district still go for fishing in the Palk Strait. The passage is calmer from November to February, compared to Coromandel waters and fish is available in abundance too. However, the attack on Monday has left Vedaranyam fisherfolk fearful. “We routinely face the issue in Palk Strait. Trawlers which go to Palk Strait should be regulated.

The mistakes committed by trawler fishers also put fibreglass fishermen in danger. We need the Coast Guard to intensify patrols in Palk Strait,” said M Durgeswaran, a fisher-representative from Kodiyakarai.

Officials have issued an advisory in the wake of the incident. “We have advised fishers to carry life-saving equipment such as jackets and buoys,” said G Jayaraj, assistant director of fisheries department.

‘Punish Navy personnel’

Opposition parties urged Centre to ensure Lankan Navy personnel involved in the incident are punished. “Condemnation by the External Affairs Ministry is not enough as SL action is against Sovereignty of India,” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said. TVK chief T Velmurugan urged Centre to get `10 crore solatium for the victims’ kin from Sri Lanka. VCK president Thirumavalavan urged State police to ensure protection of fishermen. MDMK leader Vaiko said a demonstration would be staged at Valluvar Kottam.