TN bags second place in 24th National Youth Festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bagged the second place in contests held as part of the National Youth Festival. The contests were held across 37 districts in the State between December 29 and January 8, and a whopping 59,199 entries were received, the highest among any other States in the country.

An official release said that the State took part in the following categories — Classic Music (Vocal Solo), Design (Traditional and Modern), Visual Arts (Sketching), Visual Arts (Photography - Environment), and Visual Arts (Sculpture Making-Mud-Solo). On January 2, at Nehru Indoor Stadium, three entries were finalised at the State level, for each category.

A quick look at the prizes tn won in various categories

Winners

Classic Music (Vocal Solo) — Pavanethra of Kanniyakumari

Design (Traditional) — Aparna & Ajithkumar of Madurai

Visual Arts (Sketching) — Krishnakumar of Trichy

Sculpture Making-Mud-Solo — Krithika of Coimbatore

Runners-up

Design (Traditional) — Brinda & Teena of Kancheepuram

Design (Modern) — Aishwarya Rani & Akash Kanna of Chengalpattu

Design (Traditional — Suchithra and Lokesh of Chengalpattu

Visual Arts (Sketching) — Ramya of Tirupur

Third position