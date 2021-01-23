TN bags second place in 24th National Youth Festival

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bagged the second place in contests held as part of the National Youth Festival. The contests were held across 37 districts in the State between December 29 and January 8, and a whopping 59,199 entries were received, the highest among any other States in the country.
An official release said that the State took part in the following categories — Classic Music (Vocal Solo), Design (Traditional and Modern), Visual Arts (Sketching), Visual Arts (Photography - Environment), and Visual Arts (Sculpture Making-Mud-Solo). On January 2, at Nehru Indoor Stadium, three entries were finalised at the State level, for each category.
A quick look at the prizes tn won in various categories
Winners
- Classic Music (Vocal Solo) — Pavanethra of Kanniyakumari
- Design (Traditional) — Aparna & Ajithkumar of Madurai
- Visual Arts (Sketching) — Krishnakumar of Trichy
- Sculpture Making-Mud-Solo — Krithika of Coimbatore
Runners-up
- Design (Traditional) — Brinda & Teena of Kancheepuram
- Design (Modern) — Aishwarya Rani & Akash Kanna of Chengalpattu
- Design (Traditional — Suchithra and Lokesh of Chengalpattu
- Visual Arts (Sketching) — Ramya of Tirupur
Third position
- Photography (Environment) — Sivaramakrishnan of Cuddalore