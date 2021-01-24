STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hosur gold heist cracked, seven held

As suspects were armed, Armed Reserve Units, Ambush teams were deployed at entry & exit points

Published: 24th January 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/HYDERABAD: A day after the day-light robbery at a finance firm rocked Hosur town in Tamil Nadu, seven people were arrested early on Saturday, in a joint effort by the Tamil Nadu and the Telangana police.

The gang was nabbed within a span of 18 hours since the time of crime and 25-kg gold, seven firearms, 97 live rounds, a container, a car and 13 mobile phones were seized from them. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted later in the day appreciating the State police for speedy justice.

The accused have been identified as Rup Singh Baghal alias B Rup Singh (22), his brother Shankar Singh Baghal (36), J Pavan Kumar Vishkarma (22), J Bhupendhar Majhi (24) and R Vivek Mandal (32), D Teak Ram (55) and P Rajiv Kumar (35). One more accused, Amith alias R Vivek Shukla, is absconding.

Phone call helps police catch robbers

According to sources, the same gang was involved in an attempt to loot another Muthoot Finance branch at Punjab’s Ludhiana, in October 2020. Though the attempt failed, the suspects had fired more than 30 rounds, which killed a civilian. The gang, wearing helmets and masks had barged into a Muthoot Finance branch at Hosur on Friday morning and looted 25 kg gold, and Rs 96,000 at gunpoint. The branch manager who arrived a little later found his employees tied up and had informed the police about the robbery.

According to sources, the police had been perusing CC TV footage and had alerted all inter-State checkpoints. Two of the accused had allegedly made a call using the branch manager’s phone and thrown it away at Bathipura, near Attibelle in Karnataka. This helped the police track down the location using mobile tower. Upon enquiry, they found that a container truck that was stationed there for over three hours had gone missing.

The suspects had hired a Sumo locally and had fled with the container, abandoning the two-wheelers. Based on clues, the police found that the gang had entered Andhra Pradesh, and immediately alerted the AP police. As a precaution, they also alerted the Telangana police. As the suspects were armed, Armed Reserve Units and Ambush teams were also deployed on all entry and exit points. The car was intercepted near Shamshabad, and the container at Medchal, in Telangana.

After a thorough interrogation, the police found a cavity next to the driver’s cabin where the stolen gold and the weapons were kept concealed. Krishnagiri SP, Bandi Gangadhar went to Cyberabad in Telangana, and addressed the press along with Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar. He said that the accused would be brought to Krishnagiri on Sunday and thanked the Telangana police for their cooperation.

Gang on the run since Oct 2020
According to sources, the same gang was involved in an attempt to loot another Muthoot Finance branch at Ludhiana, in Punjab in October 2020. Though the bid failed, the suspects fired over 30 rounds, killing a civilian

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp