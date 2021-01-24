STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Solo performance by Rahul Gandhi in Coimbatore

The bustling industrial centres of Coimbatore and Tirupur took a pause on Saturday to welcome a guest from Delhi — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 24th January 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing large gatherings in Coimbatore on Saturday | a raja chidambaram, u rakesh kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPUR: The bustling industrial centres of Coimbatore and Tirupur took a pause on Saturday to welcome a guest from Delhi — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While large crowds gathered across these cities in rapt attention to hear what the leader had to say about the upcoming Assembly elections, missing conspicuously was the grand old party’s dearest ally in all of South India — the DMK.

This is in stark contrast to Gandhi’s visit earlier this month to Madurai to witness a jallikattu event, when he was accompanied by DMK’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. When asked about the absence of their allies, even to welcome the Gandhi scion in the State, Congress leaders dismissed any friction, saying it was because this event was being organised by itself to display its strength against the BJP, which has been boasting about its strong influence in the Kongu belt. 

“That apart, alliance partners were not invited because we have a lot of internal issues to discuss,” said a senior Congress leader. None of that, however, detracted Rahul Gandhi from the rally. After launching a tirade against the Centre and the BJP for “ignoring Tamil Nadu and the needs of the Tamils,” he stepped out of his caravan and into a tea shop to interact with the excited public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Rahul Gandhi TN assembly elections TN Assembly polls
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp