2021 Tamil Nadu elections: DMK chief MK Stalin devises '100-day' gameplan for victory

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Assembly elections, DMK president MK Stalin has mooted a new campaign strategy to help the party return to power. During a recent meeting of party district secretaries, Stalin told them that he would be collecting petitions from the public, and assuring them that the pleas would be resolved within 100 days if the party is voted to power.

Party sources, who attended the meeting, told The New Indian Express that Stalin would directly receive the petitions from people during campaign programmes. "The petitions will be placed in district-wise boxes and sealed before the elections. After our leader takes charge as Chief Minister, these pleas will be dealt with on priority basis within 100 days," they added.

Explaining the need for this project, the sources said, "During the 'Ondiraivom Vaa' (let us join together) programme we undertook during the lockdown, DMK received over one lakh petitions from the general public. Later, we handed over the pleas to District Collectors and the Chief Secretary. But, the government refused to take any action. The Chief Minister even slammed us for our efforts. So, now Stalin has decided to obtain all petitions and take action once our party wins."

Another district secretary said that this new initiative will also boost the morale of the cadre and the general public. According to the tentative campaign schedule of the party, MK Stalin will embark on his first phase of campaign from January last week.