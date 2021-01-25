STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2021 Tamil Nadu elections: DMK chief MK Stalin devises '100-day' gameplan for victory

Stalin told party district secretaries that he would be collecting petitions from the public, and assuring them that the pleas would be resolved within 100 days if the party is voted to power.

Published: 25th January 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Assembly elections, DMK president MK Stalin has mooted a new campaign strategy to help the party return to power. During a recent meeting of party district secretaries, Stalin told them that he would be collecting petitions from the public, and assuring them that the pleas would be resolved within 100 days if the party is voted to power.

Party sources, who attended the meeting, told The New Indian Express that Stalin would directly receive the petitions from people during campaign programmes. "The petitions will be placed in district-wise boxes and sealed before the elections. After our leader takes charge as Chief Minister, these pleas will be dealt with on priority basis within 100 days," they added.

Explaining the need for this project, the sources said, "During the 'Ondiraivom Vaa' (let us join together) programme we undertook during the lockdown, DMK received over one lakh petitions from the general public. Later, we handed over the pleas to District Collectors and the Chief Secretary. But, the government refused to take any action. The Chief Minister even slammed us for our efforts. So, now Stalin has decided to obtain all petitions and take action once our party wins."

Another district secretary said that this new initiative will also boost the morale of the cadre and the general public. According to the tentative campaign schedule of the party, MK Stalin will embark on his first phase of campaign from January last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK 2021 Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu assembly polls DMK election plan
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp