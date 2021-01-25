STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Tamil Nadu hope for successful Navarai cultivation season

Farmers are preparing their fields for navarai cultivation in areas including Thiruverambur block, while those in Aandhanallur block have opted for pulses.

Published: 25th January 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

paddy farmer

For representational purpose. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Crops damaged in the unseasonal rain and loss incurred by it is huge. On the other hand, the rain has done some good to farmers too. It has considerably increased the water level in irrigation tanks and recharged groundwater level enabling them to begin Navarai cultivation (paddy and pulses) with much hope.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official from the Agriculture department said, "Usually Navarai cultivation would be taken up in about 1,500 hectares and pulses (like black gram and others) in 10,000 - 12,000 hectares following the samba season. With water storage in irrigation tanks well above 40-50 per cent, increased groundwater level, and water level in Mettur dam above 105-feet, many farmers are likely to take up paddy and pulses. The cultivation area is likely to increase by 500 hectares."

Farmers are preparing their fields for navarai cultivation in areas including Thiruverambur block, while those in Aandhanallur block have opted for pulses. Assistance provided under National Food Security Mission scheme is likely to boost up farmers. 

Sugumar, a farmer from Tiruchy said, "By this time, we would have completed samba harvest and started works for pulse cultivation. But, the rain delayed the harvest and we are drying the fields to harvest the samba crops. However, with water available in the irrigation tanks we are likely to involve in black gram cultivation after the harvest."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navarai cultivation Tamil Nadu farmers Tamil Nadu paddy TN pulses cultivation
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp