Farmers in Tamil Nadu hope for successful Navarai cultivation season

TIRUCHY: Crops damaged in the unseasonal rain and loss incurred by it is huge. On the other hand, the rain has done some good to farmers too. It has considerably increased the water level in irrigation tanks and recharged groundwater level enabling them to begin Navarai cultivation (paddy and pulses) with much hope.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official from the Agriculture department said, "Usually Navarai cultivation would be taken up in about 1,500 hectares and pulses (like black gram and others) in 10,000 - 12,000 hectares following the samba season. With water storage in irrigation tanks well above 40-50 per cent, increased groundwater level, and water level in Mettur dam above 105-feet, many farmers are likely to take up paddy and pulses. The cultivation area is likely to increase by 500 hectares."

Farmers are preparing their fields for navarai cultivation in areas including Thiruverambur block, while those in Aandhanallur block have opted for pulses. Assistance provided under National Food Security Mission scheme is likely to boost up farmers.

Sugumar, a farmer from Tiruchy said, "By this time, we would have completed samba harvest and started works for pulse cultivation. But, the rain delayed the harvest and we are drying the fields to harvest the samba crops. However, with water available in the irrigation tanks we are likely to involve in black gram cultivation after the harvest."