Hostel closedown: RMMCH students seek action against college management for denying basic facilities

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The female medical and dental students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital (RMMCH) on Saturday wrote to the National Commission of Women urging action against the College management that forcefully ordered the students to vacate the hostel and deprived them of access to basic needs like drinking water and sanitation.

Speaking to TNIE, a women medical PG student and a hostelite said, “The college management is barring the students from using basic facilities, to which we have made payments of nearly Rs 90,000. With pregnant and menstruating students’ part of the protest, it is unfair to deprive us of basic facilities. Hence, we have written to the National Commission of Women and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) regarding this.”

“Already many women students have developed urinary infection and few have fallen unconscious during the event. We are holding these protests for action from the government. Until our concerns are answered we will continue the protests,” added the woman.

The management was forced to reopen the hostel on Saturday due to escalating protests. A first-year medical student said, “After all the hostels were closed and we were barred from using public toilets within the campus. We had no choice but to protest in order to reopen hostels at least for the sake of women students.”

“After repeated protests, the management agreed to open the hostel at 11 pm on Saturday. Although we were given access to water and electricity at night, we still had no access to food from the hostel. The plight of students from other states is worsening as their parents are worried, “added the student.

A first-year female medical student from Rajasthan alleged that management is being irresponsible and is answerable to all the parents.

