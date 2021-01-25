STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hostel closedown: RMMCH students seek action against college management for denying basic facilities

The management was forced to reopen the hostel on Saturday due to escalating protests.

Published: 25th January 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

girl students girls
By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The female medical and dental students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital (RMMCH) on Saturday wrote to the National Commission of Women urging action against the College management that forcefully ordered the students to vacate the hostel and deprived them of access to basic needs like drinking water and sanitation.

Speaking to TNIE, a women medical PG student and a hostelite said, “The college management is barring the students from using basic facilities, to which we have made payments of nearly Rs 90,000. With pregnant and menstruating students’ part of the protest, it is unfair to deprive us of basic facilities. Hence, we have written to the National Commission of Women and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) regarding this.”

“Already many women students have developed urinary infection and few have fallen unconscious during the event. We are holding these protests for action from the government. Until our concerns are answered we will continue the protests,” added the woman.

The management was forced to reopen the hostel on Saturday due to escalating protests. A first-year medical student said, “After all the hostels were closed and we were barred from using public toilets within the campus. We had no choice but to protest in order to reopen hostels at least for the sake of women students.”

“After repeated protests, the management agreed to open the hostel at 11 pm on Saturday. Although we were given access to water and electricity at night, we still had no access to food from the hostel. The plight of students from other states is worsening as their parents are worried, “added the student.

A first-year female medical student from Rajasthan alleged that management is being irresponsible and is answerable to all the parents.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RMMCH National Commission of Women Human Rights girl students students protest
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp