STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka Navy attack: Fishers booked for stir seeking re-postmortem of 'custodial death' victim

After autopsy of bodies of the four fishers who reportedly died by drowning after their boat was damaged by the Sri Lankan Navy, the bodies were first taken to Pudukkottai district.

Published: 25th January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Thangachimadam police booked 12 people, who staged road roko on Saturday evening, demanding to conduct re-postmortem on the body of one of the four fishermen who died while under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the Pamban Village Administrative Officer Paneerselvam, Thangachimadam police booked a section of fisher folk who took to the roads on the Ramanathapuram - Rameswaram highway, protesting for about a couple of hours. 

They were booked on charges of rioting with deadly weapons, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. After autopsy of bodies of the four fishers who reportedly died by drowning after their boat was damaged by the Sri Lankan Navy, the bodies were first taken to Pudukkottai district in the afternoon and then to Ramanathapuram where the collector and Superintendent of Police E Karthik paid tributes. 

Despite the State government’s order to conduct re-postmortem and to videograph it at the Ramanathapuram District Government Hospital, the bereaved families consented to receive bodies, said sources.

 However, a section of fishermen objected to handing over the body of A Mesiya to the family and demanded a re-postmortem in Indian soil. After talks were held by police officials, protest was withdrawn. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rameswaram Police Sri Lankan Navy Sri Lanka custodial death TN fishermen death
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp