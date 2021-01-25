Stalin is CM face of DMK-Congress alliance, says Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Amid fissures in the DMK-Congress alliance in Puducherry, scion of the grand old party Rahul Gandhi on Monday affirmed that the Congress had a strong relationship with the Dravidian major.

“We have a good relationship with the DMK and we accept (DMK president) MK Stalin as the CM candidate,” Gandhi said while campaigning in Karur. “We have a lot of respect for (late DMK patriarch) Mr Karunanidhi and we have the same respect for Stalinji. We have full faith in our alliance,” he said. Earlier, Stalin had also said that the two parties would contest the 2021 Assembly elections together.

Speaking highly of the people of Tamil Nadu, Gandhi said he had started reading the Tirukkural to better understand the spirit and culture of Tamilians. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he charged that Modi had zero respect for the sentiments and language of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Currently, there is an ideological war going on in our country. Modi believes that India should possess only one language, one culture and one idea throughout the country. What will happen to Tamil people's culture, tradition and language?" Gandhi asked. “The aim of our alliance is to stop the RSS ideology from entering Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Alleging misuse of power by the NDA government through the CBI, Income Tax department (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in states ruled by opposition parties, Gandhi asked why there was no action taken against the Tamil Nadu government and its rulers. "Modi thinks he can control the people of Tamil Nadu like he controls the Tamil Nadu government using a remote control. But, in reality, the people of Tamil Nadu are going to throw away the batteries of the remote control in the upcoming election" he claimed.

The Congress leader said that the Tamil people had shown great love and support to his family. "I have a great responsibility, as the people have shown immense love, support and faith in me. I will always stand by their side to protect their culture, tradition and beliefs. Until my last breath, I will have huge respect towards Tamil Nadu and its people and will be its saviour till the end," he vowed.

Gandhi, who visited Karur after touring the western districts of Tamil Nadu and meeting with entrepreneurs and industrialists, addressed a farmers’ convention in the district.

Over a thousand farmers from in and around the district participated in the convention at which the leader took part in a question and answer session and listened to the problems of farmers. Mounting a strong attack on the NDA government, he criticised the new farm laws and the “draconian” policies implemented by the Centre.

Addressing reporters in Pallapatti at Aravakurichi, Gandhi referred to WhatsApp chat transcripts of journalist Arnab Goswami and termed it as “high treason” that Goswami was aware of the Balakot airstrikes before they happened.

“Former defence minister Antony told me that an operation of this nature is top-secret. Only the top-most officials, including the prime minister, defence minister, home minister, the National Security Advisor and the Air Force Chief knew about these strikes. Now, the question is who among them revealed details of the strikes to the journalist?” he asked.

“I want to understand why an inquiry has not been initiated by the PM into who told this journalist about the Balakot operation. This is high treason and one among the five officials has put our air force at great risk,” he charged.

Earlier, he went on a ride in a double bullock cart, driven by Karur MP Jothimani, and took some selfies with members of the public.