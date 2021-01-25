STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Members of right wing outfits attempt to block CM's convoy, detained

According to sources, a temple and mosque were razed near the Press Colony in November last to facilitate widening of the Mettupalayam road.

Published: 25th January 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed at Periyanaickenpalayam for a while on Sunday morning when members of right wing outfits tried to block the Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami's route to protest construction of a mosque near a temple in the village.

Police removed them using force and cleared the route. According to sources, a temple and mosque were razed near the Press Colony in November last to facilitate widening of the Mettupalayam road. Muslims were allotted to build a temporary structure in Om Sakthi Nagar.

A few Hindu outfits objected to this saying the structure was being built near a temple. Officials convened meetings with representatives of both faiths and suggested that the mosque be built at some other place. Also, permission was given till January 21 for the mosque to function temporarily from near the temple. Alleging the mosque functioned even after deadline, the Hindu outfits launched protests two days ago.

On Sunday, they tried to take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister and tried to block his convoy. Over 250 people, including women, were removed by police. "We wanted to raise the issue with Chief Minister but permission was not granted. So we decided to block his convoy. MLA PRG Arunkumar (Coimbatore North) talked with us over the phone and assured to take action in one or two days," said Jai Karthik, a functionary of Hindu Munnani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PRG Arunkumar Periyanaickenpalayam Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp