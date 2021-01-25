Tamil Nadu reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths 

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 540 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 8,35,280 and toll to 12,320. Chennai reported 157 cases while neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 38, 18 and 25 cases respectively.

While Perambalur and Kallakurichi districts reported zero new cases, as many as 21 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

One passenger from Chandigarh, who arrived in the State by air, and two passengers from Chhattisgarh, who reached by road, are among those to test positive. The state tested 55,919 samples and 55,710 people on the day. After 627 people were discharged, Tamil Nadu had 4,813 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.

Meanwhile, a day after recording the lowest turnout for the COVID vaccination drive, Tamil Nadu vaccinated 7,307 healthcare and frontline workers on Monday, against the capacity to vaccinate 17,200 people.

Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam and Joint Director (Immunisation) Dr K Vinay Kumar were among those who received the vaccine on the day. Among the 7,307 people vaccinated on Monday, 7,145 people received Covishield and 162 received Covaxin.

So far, Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 69,027 people against a capacity to vaccinate 1,70,100 people. Of those vaccinated, 67,514 people received Covishield and 1,513 received Covaxin.

