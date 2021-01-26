Amid political slugfest, MLAs give Bedi's Republic Day event a miss

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam on Tuesday amid a very low turnout of Ministers and MLAs due to the ongoing political slugfest.

However, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu were present at the event.

Even very few officials were present, with the majority of the chairs meant for Puducherry Civil Services officers remaining vacant.

At the brief function, Lt Governor inspected a guard of honour by police, took salute at the march past by contingents of police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel and ex-servicemen and presented awards and medals. She presented the President’s police medal for meritorious service to Janagi -- Sub-Inspector of police and V Richard -- Special grade Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police at the event.

The Lt Governor also presented Education minister’s Rolling trophy to Thiruvalluvar Government Higher Secondary school for producing the best result in the higher secondary public examination held in 2020. The Arch Bishop’s Rolling trophy and Pondicherry University vice-Chancellor’s Rolling trophy was awarded to 28 schools which produced best results in the higher secondary public examination held in 2020.

The LG also presented Professor Ambadi Narayanan’s rolling trophy to Annai Sivagami Government Girls School and Thiruvika Government high school for all-round performance during 2019-20. The Ambedkar Memorial award went to scheduled caste students for best results in higher secondary examination.

The award for best performing Covid-19 management award was presented to the Health Department of Puducherry for managing home isolation patients by IVRS system. Besides, four hospitals have been presented as the best performing hospitals under Ayushman Bharat. Gold awards were presented to Indira Gandhi government general Hospital and Postgraduate Institute and Pondichery Cancer Trust, silver award to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Bronze award to Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children hospital.

Raja,sub-inspector of police attached to Ariyankuppam police station was declared the recipient of the President’s police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Republic day, which will be given to him during the Independence day celebrations this year.