STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid political slugfest, MLAs give Bedi's Republic Day event a miss

However, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu were present at the event.

Published: 26th January 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Empty chairs at Indira Gandhi stadium on Republic Day event. (Photo| EPS/ G PATTABI RAMAN)

Empty chairs at Indira Gandhi stadium on Republic Day event. (Photo| EPS/ G PATTABI RAMAN)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam on Tuesday amid a very low turnout of Ministers and MLAs due to the ongoing political slugfest.

However, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu were present at the event.

Even very few officials were present, with the majority of the chairs meant for Puducherry Civil Services officers remaining vacant.  

At the brief function, Lt Governor inspected a guard of honour by police, took salute at the march past by contingents of police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel and ex-servicemen and presented awards and medals. She presented the President’s police medal for meritorious service to Janagi -- Sub-Inspector of police and V Richard -- Special grade Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police at the event.

The Lt Governor also presented Education minister’s Rolling trophy to Thiruvalluvar Government Higher Secondary school for producing the best result in the higher secondary public examination held in 2020. The Arch Bishop’s Rolling trophy and Pondicherry University vice-Chancellor’s Rolling trophy was awarded to 28 schools which produced best results in the higher secondary public examination held in 2020.

The LG also presented Professor Ambadi Narayanan’s rolling trophy to Annai Sivagami Government Girls School and Thiruvika Government high school for all-round performance during 2019-20. The Ambedkar Memorial award went to scheduled caste students for best results in higher secondary examination.

The award for best performing  Covid-19 management award was presented to the Health Department of Puducherry for managing home isolation patients by IVRS system. Besides, four hospitals have been presented as the best performing hospitals under Ayushman Bharat. Gold awards were presented to Indira Gandhi government general Hospital and Postgraduate Institute and Pondichery Cancer Trust, silver award to Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Bronze award to Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children hospital.

Raja,sub-inspector of police attached to Ariyankuppam police station was declared the recipient of the President’s police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Republic day, which will be given to him during the Independence day celebrations this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry govt Kiran Bedi
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp