Amid rumours of alliance, DMK mouthpiece attacks PMK, S Ramadoss

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid rumours that the PMK might join the DMK alliance ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, the Dravidian major has gone out of its way to target the PMK and its founder Dr S Ramadoss through its mouthpiece, Murasoli.

The speculation on the two parties joining hands has mostly come from social media handles and portals handled by right-wing figures. The word being spread is that the DMK is likely to desert the VCK, led by Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and include the PMK in its alliance.

In response, the DMK has mounted a scathing attack on the PMK and its founder. According to DMK functionaries, this has the dual purpose of quelling the rumours as well as reducing the PMK’s bargaining power with the ruling AIADMK, its current ally. The rumours have already caused friction within the DMK alliance with VCK and cadres openly expressing their discontent. Thirumavalavan has even declared that the VCK won’t be a part of any alliance in which the PMK is a member.

Interestingly, DMK insiders admitted that the rumour is being floated even by some within the party. “Some of the pro-PMK leaders of our party have intentionally been spreading this false news that the DMK is trying to bring PMK into the alliance,” said a state-level DMK functionary from the Vanniyar community that PMK claims to represent.

“Our leadership wants to prove that the rumour is totally false. Hence, we are publishing articles against the PMK,” he explained, adding that the last two general elections had proved there is no need to ally with the PMK to win seats in northern Tamil Nadu.

Another DMK leader from the northern districts who hails from a non-Vanniyar community pointed out that such rumours were a known tactic of the PMK to improve its bargaining power during seat-sharing talks. “They will claim that the opposition party is waiting for our reply and they are ready to allocate more seats than offered by you, etc. Hence, our leadership has sharpened the attack on the PMK to show there is no place for the party in our alliance and reduce its bargaining power,” the leader claimed.

“Already there is no chemistry in the AIADMK-led alliance. AIADMK cadres are upset about the PMK’s recent protest as they believe it would drive non-Vanniyars from the alliance. In this context, the DMK will benefit regardless of whether the PMK remains in the AIADMK alliance or goes it alone,” he argued.

Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan agreed with this assessment. "Although Dr Ramadoss criticises both Dravidian parties, the PMK reached its peak only through alliances with the Dravidian majors. The Murasoli’s open criticism of the PMK and Ramadoss will be met with the silent approval of the AIADMK cadres as well,” he said.

The reason, according to Koodalarasan, is that the party will now be forced to accept whatever seats are allocated to it by the AIADMK or to go it alone. “If they go it alone, they can't only criticise the ruling party over the Vanniyar reservation issue. If they criticise the ruling party over the quota, others will support the DMK alliance without a second thought. Either way, the DMK-led alliance will be the beneficiary," he predicted.

Meanwhile, PMK leaders were reluctant to air their opinions on the Murasoli attacks. Some claimed that Dr Ramadoss will take care of the matter. However, unlike in previous elections when the party kept suspense on its alliance partner alive till the last minute, this time the DMK may have succeeded in cornering the PMK.