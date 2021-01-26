IIT Madras professor accused of sexually harassing PhD scholar, internal committee recommends stringent action

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Internal Complaints Committee against Sexual Harassment (CCASH) of IIT Madras has held a professor from the Department of Civil Engineering guilty of making sexual advances towards a Ph.D student and recommended stringent action against him.

The five-member committee headed by professor Hema A Murthy has received a formal complaint from a PhD scholar accusing professor Mathava Kumar of sexual harassment. After examining the evidence and recording the statements of both the parties, the committee said: "It is very clear that Mathava Kumar misused his position as guide and complainant's vulnerability as a single parent, and did make sexual advances to her for a temporary relationship," said the minutes of the committee, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express.

The committee, therefore, recommended IIT Madras to make Mathava Kumar undergo POSH training, besides barring him from taking PhD students for two years, girl students for 5 years and demoting him to the post of Assistant Professor.

Quoting a few instances of abuse from Whatsapp chats submitted as evidence by the student, the committee said: "Asking her to visit his home for thesis correction, while google meet is possible during the lockdown. Asking her to cook for him, thus seeking personnel favours. Steering her WhatsApp conversation away from work to her personal issues and commenting on her mannerisms violates every issue of privacy and personal space. A recent complaint shows that he has again tried to assassinate her character and has tried to pursue her through other students. Such acts are detrimental to the institute where gender equality is a given. Based on this recent violation, the committee does feel that it must be pointed out that a repeat act again can lead to termination."

The committee also observed, being a single parent, the complainant had to persevere the perverse attitude of her guide for more than three years, as she wanted to complete her PhD that will help pursue a good career. She did not report earlier as she had already asked for a change of guide.

The official documents show the committee has held two meetings via google meet on August 21, 2020 and September 8, 2020. IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi has approved the recommendations of the committee on October 15. However, reliable sources in IIT Madras told The New Indian Express that Mathava Kumar has approached the Madras High Court challenging the recommendations of CCASH and IIT Madras director was made party to the case. "Since the matter is sub judice action against the professor is pending," IIT Madras sources said.

According to the deposition letter of the victim, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, she registered for Ph.D in 2015 when she was six months pregnant and had a disturbed marital life. She started pursuing her research under Mathava Kumar from May 2017 and he was very supportive and encouraged her to work hard initially.

"His character changed over a period of time. When my divorce proceedings were going on in the family court, he started asking me personal questions. Many times, he told me to get remarried. Whenever I visited him for research meetings, he would discuss my personal issues. His intentions became clear on April 2, 2020 when he invited me to visit his house for thesis writing and correction and expressed his wish to come and cook for him in his kitchen. During the telephonic conversation, I was uncomfortable and scared to say anything offensive. All this happened in front of my parents and both my dad and mom are aware of these incidents. He even texted me on WhatsApp and told me that he will give me training when I come to his house. When I asked for details of training, he told me that he does not know what to call it and will explain it to me in person," she said in the deposition statement.

Detailed WhatsApp chats submitted as evidence show Mathava Kumar repeatedly asking the victim to keep conversations between them discreet.

In the chats, Mathava Kumar told the victim: "Your involvement and consensus is required. Hope you got it. Hope you want my help. Are you interested to get trained from me? I am assuming that these conversations are between us? Can I trust you? Can I be casual with you or you want to maintain distance? Are you comfortable with me? Because I am asking some personal questions.."

Not knowing how to respond, the victim replied: "Anything professional is fine (I meant things related to academics)."

The victim told CCASH that she realised from the telephonic conversation and text messages, that he was indirectly asking for involvement in a sexual relationship and she should take it in a professional way. "I was unable to record the calls as the offender was smart enough to call me on WhatsApp which does not have the provision of recording calls. Besides, I was shocked and stunned after listening to his words."

Check these WhatsApp chats between accused professor Kumar, who is married with two kids, and the victim. He relentlessly pursued her. The committee said: "It is clear that Kumar misused his position and victim's vulnerability as a single parent." @NewIndianXpress @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/OHRYlKrSXN — S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) January 26, 2021

Express has managed to speak to the victim, who completed her PhD recently. She confirmed the abuse and wants justice to be delivered. "Four days before IIT Madras accepted the recommendations of CCASH, I received a email from CCASH that Mathava Kumar proposed to reconcile and expressed his willingness to apologize to me in front of the committee, but I turned it down, which was recorded by CCASH,"

IIT Madras authorities have also confirmed about the sexual harassment lodged against the professor and recommendations made by the CCASH. However, the institute declined to comment any further.

Mathava Kumar has not responded to multiple emails, calls and messages sent by this correspondent.