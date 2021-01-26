Jayalalithaa's residence Veda Nilayam to be opened for public on January 28

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after her demise, Veda Nilayam, where former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s political moves took place for around three decades, is all set to be opened for public view on January 28.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be dedicating Veda Nilayam to the public, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Ministers and AIADMK functionaries.

Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa's residence is located in a 10-grounds land in Poes Garden. Jayalalithaa and her mother Sandhya had purchased the land way back in July 1967, before Jayalalalithaa turned into an active politician, for a sum of Rs.1.32 lakh. Jayalalithaa had lived in Veda Nilayam for over 44 years since 1968. The house warming ceremony took place on May 15, 1968, when she was a leading actor in Tamil film industry.

Though AIADMK headquarters is nearer to her residence, Jayalalithaa took many important political decisions at this house with several political icons visiting her. All talks regarding alliance with political parties during the election time took place in this house only. For many years, VK Sasikala, her close aide, also stayed in this house. She was arrested from this house in 1996 regarding the disproportionate wealth case.

In August 2018, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that Veda Nilayam would be converted into a memorial and the State government had initiated the land acquisition process.

On May 22 last year, the state government promulgated an Ordinance to provide for the establishment of a Foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of ‘Veda Nilayam’, into a memorial. The Ordinance spelt out the movable and immovable properties in Veda Nilayam which include 8,376 books kept in her library.

The State Assembly on September 16 last passed a Bill which provides for the establishment of a Foundation for making long term arrangements for converting Veda Nilayam into a memorial. The Bill which replaced the Ordinance promulgated on May 22 has key modifications on many provisions. The Bill said, “The right, title, and interest of any person, in relation to the movable properties, shall by virtue of this Act, stand transferred to, and vest in, the government.”

