STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's residence Veda Nilayam to be opened for public on January 28

VK Sasikala was arrested from this house in 1996 regarding the disproportionate wealth case. 

Published: 26th January 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

A banner showing the promise of converting Veda Nilayam, the official residence of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa into a memorial. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after her demise, Veda Nilayam, where former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s political moves took place for around three decades, is all set to be opened for public view on January 28. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be dedicating Veda Nilayam to the public, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Ministers and AIADMK functionaries. 

Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa's residence is located in a 10-grounds land in Poes Garden. Jayalalithaa and her mother Sandhya had purchased the land way back in July 1967, before Jayalalalithaa turned into an active politician, for a sum of Rs.1.32 lakh.  Jayalalithaa had lived in Veda Nilayam for over 44 years since 1968. The house warming ceremony took place on May 15, 1968, when she was a leading actor in Tamil film industry.

Though AIADMK headquarters is nearer to her residence, Jayalalithaa took many important political decisions at this house with several political icons visiting her.  All talks regarding alliance with political parties during the election time took place in this house only. For many years, VK Sasikala, her close aide, also stayed in this house. She was arrested from this house in 1996 regarding the disproportionate wealth case. 

In August 2018, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that Veda Nilayam would be converted into a memorial and the State government had initiated the land acquisition process. 

On May 22 last year, the state government promulgated an Ordinance to provide for the establishment of a Foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of ‘Veda Nilayam’, into a memorial. The Ordinance spelt out the movable and immovable properties in Veda Nilayam which include  8,376 books kept in her library.

The State Assembly on September 16 last passed a Bill which provides for the establishment of a Foundation for making long term arrangements for converting Veda Nilayam into a memorial.  The Bill which replaced the Ordinance promulgated on May 22 has key modifications on many provisions. The Bill said, “The right, title, and interest of any person, in relation to the movable properties, shall by virtue of this Act, stand transferred to, and vest in, the government.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veda Nilayam J Jayalalithaa AIADMK
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp