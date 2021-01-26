‘Mudhalvan’ Stalin promises a grievance cell 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday revealed that one of its major strategies to win the upcoming elections will have a filmy twist. As in Shankar’s superhit movie Mudhalvan, the DMK is planning to set up a separate cell under the Chief Minister when it comes to power to address public grievances.

Addressing reporters from DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence, after paying respects to the departed leader on the anti-Hindi martyrs day, Stalin said that he would address the grievances of at least 1 crore families in the first 100 days in power, provided he wins.

Express had earlier reported that DMK was planning such a campaign in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections. The party’s president, MK Stalin has announced that he would start this campaign tour from Tiruvannamalai on Friday. “I have received a whole range of complaints from people during my Grama Sabha visits to various districts,” he said.

“I am going to meet the people under the title ‘Ungal thoguthiyil Stalin’ from Friday. All the petitions received from the public will be put into a box and sealed.”

“Once DMK assumes office, a separate department will be established under my leadership to look into these issues. They will be cleared immediately.” To build trust, Stalin also said that he is solely responsible for the promises made and they have his assurance that their issues would be resolved.

The party has started a new website called www.stalinani.com, where such petitions can be uploaded. Alternatively, they can also call: 91710-91710.