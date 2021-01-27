Coimbatore ‘gearman’ touched hearts with quality, affordable food

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Padma Shri (posthumous) awardee P Subramanian, founder of Shanthi Gears, is remembered for offering quality food at a low price through his charitable trust Shanthi Social Services at Singanallur. His zeal for entrepreneurship and social service won him the affection of the masses.

The 79-year-old industrialist, fondly called the ‘gearman of Coimbatore’, was an alumnus of PSG Polytechnic. He joined PSG Polytechnic as lecturer in the late 1960s. Even while working as lecturer, he started a workshop to pursue his interest in machines. That proved to be the foundation for Shanthi Gears in 1972.

Former CEO of PSG Group C R Swaminathan said, “Subramanian was known for his simplicity. Had he been alive, he would have turned down the Padma Shri award as he never wished for publicity for his achievements. The award is a recognition of his service to society.”