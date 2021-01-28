STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Arjunamurthy invite irks Rajinikanth fans

Recently, he posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern over Rajini’s decision to stay away from politics.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fans of actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday condemned Ra Arjunamurthy’s invite to usher in a change in State politics. “No one has the right to invite us except Rajinikanth himself,” they said. Arjunamurthy is former State president of BJP’s intellectual wing, and was posted as the chief coordinator for Rajinikanth’s proposed political party in December last. 

Recently, he posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern over Rajini’s decision to stay away from politics. He also added an oblique invite for the actor’s fans, claiming that Rajini’s blessings alone was enough for him (Arjunamurthy) and the fans to together fulfil the actor’s wish.

The tweet was met with mixed reactions. Most tweets said that Arjunamurthy can bring about the desired change only if Rajini enters politics. “Our leader has clearly said that we shouldn’t use his name or picture for any political activity. Without using his name how can we try to fulfil his wish. Even AJ Stalin, who served as the district president of Thoothukudi Rajini Fans Association for over two decades, was not able to lure 50 cadre to join DMK with him.

In this situation, how can Arjunamurthy, who was in no way connected to Rajini fans before December 3, expect the fans to follow him. We will join him only if Rajinikanth extends him support and openly requests us to accept the invite,” Sekar, a Rajini fan, told Express. Ra Arjunamurthy told Express that he would address a press meet on Thursday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajinikanth fans Ra Arjunamurthy
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp