Arjunamurthy invite irks Rajinikanth fans

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fans of actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday condemned Ra Arjunamurthy’s invite to usher in a change in State politics. “No one has the right to invite us except Rajinikanth himself,” they said. Arjunamurthy is former State president of BJP’s intellectual wing, and was posted as the chief coordinator for Rajinikanth’s proposed political party in December last.



Recently, he posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern over Rajini’s decision to stay away from politics. He also added an oblique invite for the actor’s fans, claiming that Rajini’s blessings alone was enough for him (Arjunamurthy) and the fans to together fulfil the actor’s wish.

The tweet was met with mixed reactions. Most tweets said that Arjunamurthy can bring about the desired change only if Rajini enters politics. “Our leader has clearly said that we shouldn’t use his name or picture for any political activity. Without using his name how can we try to fulfil his wish. Even AJ Stalin, who served as the district president of Thoothukudi Rajini Fans Association for over two decades, was not able to lure 50 cadre to join DMK with him.

In this situation, how can Arjunamurthy, who was in no way connected to Rajini fans before December 3, expect the fans to follow him. We will join him only if Rajinikanth extends him support and openly requests us to accept the invite,” Sekar, a Rajini fan, told Express. Ra Arjunamurthy told Express that he would address a press meet on Thursday morning.