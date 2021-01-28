PIL seeks setting up of skin bank, biomaterial centre
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from State government on a PIL which sought direction to open a skin bank, burns ward and a biomaterial centre in south TN.
The litigant R Mani Bharathi referred to a news report published in TNIE Madurai edition highlighting the need for these facilities in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) of Madurai and the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirunelveli.
A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi directed the State Health Secretary to file an affidavit on steps taken to establish a skin bank and burns unit in Madurai and about the construction of biomaterial centres in southern districts.