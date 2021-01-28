STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin’s 100-day game plan will flop: Seeman

The DMK’s assurance of solving public problems within 100 days of assuming power will not work, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman has said.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:52 AM

Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman

Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief Seeman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The DMK’s assurance of solving public problems within 100 days of assuming power will not work, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman has said. “Stalin had stated that the DMK government solve problems faced by people within 100 days of forming the government.

This is not possible. Let us understand, the people will face problems if DMK comes to power. When we started holding ‘Vel’ (spear), various leaders abused me. However now they are wielding one for votes,” Seeman told media persons on Wednesday after releasing the names of 28 candidates who would contest from the western region in 2021 elections.

Further, Seeman said he would field women candidates in 50 per cent of seats. On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Tamil Nadu, Seeman said the former came here in a bid to retain the constituencies the party held earlier.

What did DMK do while in power: Premalatha
DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth too commented on DMK’s ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign. Addressing media persons in Dharmapuri, she said, “Anyone can make a promise. Stalin claims he  will solve all issues of people in 100 days. But the DMK was in power for five terms. What have they accomplished,?” she asked.

She also expressed disappointment on Wednesday that seat sharing talks were yet to begin  with AIADMK. She said, “Delaying such talks benefit no one.” And added she expects the party to retain 41 constituencies as was in 2011. Meanwhile, Tamil Maanila Congress chief G K Vasan described the plan as election drama. 

