Will Class XI public exam be held this year? Info sought for nominal roll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After releasing the reduced syllabus for Classes 9, 10 and 12, the State government on Wednesday released the “priority syllabus” for class 11 students. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) also asked school principals, Chief Educational Officers (CEO) and DGE officials, in a letter, to collate information for the nominal roll for public exams for classes 10 and 11.

The development has raised doubts among students and parents on whether public exams will be held for class 11 students this year as well. The government’s decision to permit physical classes for only classes 10 and 12 from January 19 had made the impression that public exams for class 11 would be cancelled.

With the ongoing discussions to reopen schools for all students from classes 9 to 12, the instruction to collate the nominal roll for class 11 students as well has put students in a frenzy. Meanwhile, a senior official from the School Education Department said, “No decision has been taken on public exams for class 11 yet.

However, we are considering reopening schools for class 9 and 11 students, too, in February, depending on public consent.” He added that the nominal roll was being collected as a precaution if the government decided to conduct the exams later.