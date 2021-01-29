STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former candidate for AIADMK in Aravakurichi joins BJP

AIADMK functionary V V Senthilnathan on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary C T Ravi and State president L Murugan in Chennai.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: AIADMK functionary V V Senthilnathan on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary C T Ravi and State president L Murugan in Chennai. The AIADMK former state young men and women wing secretary who contested in Aravakurichi against DMK’s Senthil Balaji in 2019 bypoll on AIADMK ticket, left the party and joined BJP. BJP state deputy president and Karur native Annamalai was also present. 

V V Senthilnathan (39), son of Vaduganathan, is a resident of Aandankovil East in Karur. He has been running a granite quarry and granite store in Karur for the past few years. He joined the party in 2002 and served in various positions, including the party’s State as well as district young men and women wing secretary. In 2011 Assembly election, he contested from Aravarkurichi and managed to grab second spot next to the winning candidate  K C Palanisamy of DMK with a vote difference of 4,541. 

In 2019 bypolls, he once again contested from the Aravakurichi on AIADMK ticket and defeated Senthil Balaji with a vote difference of 38,090. A few weeks ago, there were rumours doing rounds in the district on Senthilnathan quitting AIADMK after he was stripped off his party positions.

Political sources said “Senthilnathan initially planned to shift to DMK and then contest in Aravakurichi. But DMK already had other plans and his counterpart Senthil Balaji was also not interested in his joining. Deciding not to be a third wheel, Senthilnathan has finally ended up in BJP camp.”

Comments

