STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Out-of-turn COVID-19 jab: Private hospitals in Chennai warned of action

The State Health Department has warned private hospitals in the city against administering Covid vaccine on people who are not on the priority list.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine carrier box kept inside a booth of a vaccination unit at a COVID-19 center, during a nationwide dry run or mock drill for the COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai,

A vaccine carrier box (File Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has warned private hospitals in the city against administering Covid vaccine on people who are not on the priority list. Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, sent a circular to the City Health Officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Deputy Directors of Health Services in the State, asking them to ensure that private hospitals were vaccinating only those healthcare workers who are registered in the CoWIN portal.

In his circular, dated January 26, Selvavinayagam said that unregistered health workers and the public should not be given the vaccine in any of the government or private hospitals.

Private hospitals in Chennai have come under the scanner after complaints of “out-of-turn inoculation” of a few VIPs, including an actor. Recently, a photo of a senior journalist, posing after being administered the vaccine in a private hospital, drew criticism after someone posted it on social media and questioned it.

“In this connection, the Deputy Directors of Health Services and the City Health Officer of Greater Chennai Corporation are informed to ensure the instructions are meticulously followed in private hospitals with regard to beneficiaries registered in CoWIN portal,” the circular stated. The DPH also insisted on healthcare workers producing their identity card during vaccination.

‘Will take action if hospitals vaccinate non-frontline workers’

When asked about complaints that certain private hospitals were allegedly permitting influential individuals to get the shots, Selvavinayagam said, “Some private hospitals are doing it. It is definitely not permitted. In fact, we have told them clearly that when it is open to the common man, we will inform where and when to get registered. We will take action if this continues.”

Initially, the Health Department had allowed only pre-registered healthcare workers to get the vaccine, but subsequently, the norm was relaxed and even non-registered professionals were also allowed to receive vaccination.

The hospitals were instructed to upload their details on the CoWIN portal after they received the vaccine.

The Union Government had allowed only healthcare and frontline workers serving in hospitals to get vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination drive. Next, priority would be given to people above the age of 50 years and those with comorbidities.

The vaccination drive, which started out in government hospitals, was later extended to private hospitals as well, so the latter could vaccinate their staff in the concerned hospital itself.

Currently, there are 12 vaccination centres in the State, including seven in Chennai — Apollo Main Hospitals, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, MGM Healthcare Hospital, Sundaram Medical Foundation, Kauvery Hospital, SIMS and Fortis Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp