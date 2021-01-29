Radhika Sarathkumar to enter active politics soon

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Samathuva Makkal Katchi (SMK) leader and actor R Sarathkumar on Thursday stated that he would take a final call on poll alliance after eliciting views of his party cadre. During a zonal meeting in Vaniyambadi, he said, “As of now, we are with the AIADMK alliance. Chief Minister Palaniswami is an effective leader.”

The number of constituencies in which his party candidates contest would be decided after sealing the poll pact, Sarathkumar said. He appealed to his partymen to revive grass-roots level organisation and booth committees.

Sarathkumar’s wife and actor Radhika is planning to actively pursue politics. “I have been doing television programmes so far. Now, I will gradually reduce my engagements and actively pursue politics,” she said.