STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Can’t make Puducherry govt give medical seat to student who lives outside: HC

If granted, students residing in border villages will make similar claims, High Court observes

Published: 30th January 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has made it clear that it cannot direct the Puducherry government to provide a medical seat under the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) of Puducherry to a Villupuram resident who passed the NEE T (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) from a Puducherry School. The court upheld the singlejudge order and observed that if allowed, several students living in villages along the border would claim seats in a similar manner.

The issue pertains to Manikandan, a resident of Villupuram who studied in Puducherry and secured the 111th rank on the list released by the Puducherry government, and had not appl ied for an MBBS seat.

According to the petitioner, since his school was located in Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu government rejected his application; and considering the location of the student’s residence, the Puducherry government said he is not eligible to apply under CENTAC.

The petitioner challenged the order of the single judge who dismissed the plea. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, after hearing the submissions made by the counsels, said such students cannot apply under the 7.5 per cent reservation of the TN government.

The judges also accepted the State’s submissions, made by Special Government Pleader Manoharan, that if the petitioner is allowed under the reservation, it would result in students from villages along the border applying to the State under the quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Puducherry medical seat MBBS
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp