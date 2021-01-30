Puducherry CM slams BJP leader's appointment as MLA by Centre, says will move court

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the appointment of BJP state vice-president T Vikraman as an MLA unilaterally by the Union government, sidestepping the recommendations of the elected government, is against democratic norms, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the government would move court to get it cancelled.

After the demise of the BJP's nominated MLA K G Shankar on January 17, the state government had recommended the name of state Youth Congress president Illayaraja for appointment as nominated MLA, the Chief Minister told a press conference on Saturday.

However, the Centre, without honouring the decision of the Puducherry government, appointed T Vikraman. It is not acceptable, he said. The central government should have accepted the recommendation of the elected government but in a bid to give a boost to BJP activities and inflate their numbers in the Legislative Assembly, they have appointed Vikraman, he said.

The Chief Minister said in the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP fielded 18 candidates and all of them lost the polls and even their deposits, following which three BJP men were appointed as nominated members by the Centre.

He said though in the case filed by the parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister K Lakshminarayanan, the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment of the three nominated members was valid (the state government did not recommend anyone for the nominated MLA posts), steps are being taken now to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. At this juncture, the appointment of Vikraman is not valid as per rules, he added.

He said this appointment was made by misusing powers and added that even in Parliament, the recommendation of the Prime Minister is accepted in the appointment of Anglo-Indian members. The appointment of T Vikarman therefore needs to be condemned, he said.