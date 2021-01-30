TN govt mulls giving COVID-19 vaccine to elderly people in second phase, seeks Centre's advice

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is mulling giving the COVID-19 vaccine to elderly people in the second phase, along with frontline workers, from February 1.

Addressing reporters here at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the state has communicated to the Centre in this regard, asking whether they could vaccinate willing elderly people along with frontline workers.

“We have given this opinion to the Centre and will take a decision based on their reply,” he said. He also said experts were of the opinion that the vaccine could be given to the elderly along with frontline workers, instead of making them wait for the third phase.

Radhakrishnan said that mask wearing is still important to eliminate COVID-19. “People must not be reluctant to wear masks and let their guard down,” he said.

He urged people not to believe WhatsApp messages which talk about herd immunity protecting them from the virus. “Our aim is to achieve zero cases and zero deaths,” he said, adding that 27 districts are recording less than 15 cases a day while many major hospitals are recording zero deaths.