‘High’ roads: Notices issued to State, Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notices to the State and Central governments, to respond on a plea seeking to relay roads after removing the top layer in several public places across the State, including near archaeological heritage sites. The petitioner said that relaying of roads without scraping the top layer has resulted in damage to entire heritage structures.

The petitioner, SRS Saravanan of Neelangarai, sought a direction from the court to authorities concerned, to ensure that the top layer of roads are scraped prior to relaying them.

The petitioner further said that heritage structures and iconic buildings across the State have all gone below road-level due to constant relaying of roads over the existing ones.

The vintage building of the Madras High Court, which was much elevated than the earlier NSC Bose Road, has now gone below the platform level, he stated.