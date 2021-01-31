Non-bailable warrant against director Shankar in copyright violation case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A magistrate court here has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against director S Shankar, for failure to appear before the court repeatedly, in a case related to copyright violation filed by writer Aarur Tamilnadan over the Tamil movie Enthiran.

The issue pertains to Aarur Tamilnadan, a writer who in 2010 filed a case in the Madras High Court, alleging that the movie Enthiran was a copy of his story Jugiba. The petitioner said that Jugiba was first published in the magazine Iniya Udayam in April 1996 and the same story was published again in a novel, Tik Tik Deepika, in 2007. He also filed cases under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Copyright Act.

Shankar approached the Madras High Court in 2019 to quash the proceedings and cases filed against him. However, in June 2019, the court turned down his plea. Aggrieved, the director approached the Supreme Court, which also dismissed the plea.

A magistrate court that has been hearing the proceedings since 2017 has now issued a Non-Bailable Warrant to the director. Judge Rosyln Durai of the Second Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued the order on Friday for the director to appear before it by February 19.

