Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Guv Purohit keeps everyone guessing on convicts’ release

CHENNAI: Even after the one-week time given by the Supreme Court to decide on the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts has ended, Governor Banwarilal Purohit is keeping everyone guessing on the outcome.

The Cabinet had recommended the convicts’ release 28 months ago under Article 161 of Constitution. CM Palaniswami on Friday called on the Governor and renewed his appeal. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday also urged the Governor to not seek any more time and approve their release.