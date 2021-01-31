Sasikala asymptomatic, AMMK prepares for welcome

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: VK sasikala will be discharged from Victoria Hospital on Sunday, but is likely to continue to stay in Bengaluru for a few more days before returning to Chennai, said sources. “She has completed 10 days of treatment. She is asymptomatic and has been maintaining saturation without oxygen support,” the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said in a health bulletin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, back in Chennai, the AMMK’s mouthpiece Namadhu MGR published a column claiming that “no force can stop AIADMK’s redemption under the leadership of Sasikala.” The column was met with sharp retort from AIADMK. Minister D Jayakumar said, “no force can shake the iron fort that is the AIADMK. Sasikala or her family will not be welcomed back into the party.” “Without Sasikala and her family, the affairs of AIADMK and the government are running smoothly.

We want to continue former CM Jayalaltihaa’s vision of governance,” Jayakumar told reporters. Responding to a question on Deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s son VP Jayapradeep conveying wishes to Sasikala, the Minister said, “He wished her on humanitarian grounds. Jayapradeep also said that Sasikala should not enter politics and instead engage herself in virtuous activities.” The AIADMK had recently expelled two of its functionaries for pasting posters extending support to Sasikala.