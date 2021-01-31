Sasikala may extend Bengaluru stay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Victoria Hospital here since January 21, will be discharged on Sunday.

According to sources, Sasikala is likely to stay in the City for a couple of days before returning to Chennai. The police have made adequate arrangements for Sasikala’s ‘reception’ by her family and fans, who have decided to gather in large numbers outside Victoria Hospital.

Sasi completes 10 days in hosp

“She has completed 10 days of treatment as of Saturday. She has been asymptomatic and is maintaining saturation without oxygen for three days,” stated The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute in a health bulletin on Saturday.

“As per protocol she can be discharged from the hospital. The team of doctors attending on her have taken a decision that she is fit for discharge tomorrow with an advice for home quarantine,” the bulletin added.