Tamil Nadu CM launches polio vaccination camp at Madurai airport

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who arrived at Madurai to attend a public meeting on Sunday evening, inaugurated the polio vaccination camp at the city airport.

After kick-starting the pulse polio immunisation drive in the state during an event held at the CM's camp office in Chennai in the morning, Edappadi Palaniswami flew down to Madurai around 1.10 pm and is scheduled to participate in a public meeting organised by Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam at Othadakai around 4 pm.

The CM inaugurated polio vaccination camp at the airport where he administered the vaccine to four children, in the presence of Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, MLAs SS Saravanan, K Manickam and Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. KV Arjun Kumar.

Following the inauguration, nearly 100 children aged below five years were immunised against polio at the campsite in Madurai airport.

In Madurai district, Minister Udayakumar inaugurated the pulse polio immunisation drive at the Amma Temple in T Kunnathur near Thirumangalam in the morning. Collector T Anbalagan was present during the event.