This 80-year-old cycles 20 kms daily, has plenty of ‘fans’ but only one supporter -  his wife

Kunji thapatham and his wife Vasantha (76) have been making and selling palm-leaf hand-fans for the past 40 years.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:02 AM

Kunjithapatham and his wife Vasantha make palm-leaf hand-fans outside their house in T Palur village of Ariyalur district. They sell each for about `15 | EXPRESS

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Every morning begins with a 20-km cycle ride for R Kunjithapatham, of T Palur village near Jayamkondam. It isn’t for leisure or exercise, but for the 80-year-old to earn a living. Kunji thapatham and his wife Vasantha (76) have been making and selling palm-leaf hand-fans for the past 40 years.

He first rides his cycle to source the palm leaves, and then to places such as Udayarpalayam, Jayakondam, Ariyalur and Kumbakonam to sell the fans. He usually receives Rs 15 for each.

“I used to work as a daily-wage labourer, and since I couldn’t afford a fan, I used a hand-made one. That’s when I realised I could make them for a living,” Kunjithapatham recalled. He learned to make palmleaf hand-fans at his cousin’s house, and it eventually became his primary source of income for more than four decades.

“After collecting the palm leaves, I dry them, and make fans with the help of my wife. They are still popular in many places. Due to our age, we can only make 10-15 fans a day, and I sell them only once or twice a week.”

The couple have no children or family to depend on, and live in a thatched hut, for which they pay a rent of Rs 500 per month. The bicycle Kunjithapatham rides is often damaged but he can’t afford a new one.

“We receive senior citizens’ pension. Despite that and selling these fans, I find it hard to make ends meet. We were severely affected during the lockdown last year, and once it was relaxed, I went from village to village on my bicycle seeking to earn an income. My wife is my strength and gives me the motivation to continue to work hard,” said Kunjithapatham.

