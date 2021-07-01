STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Flipkart begins grocery services in Coimbatore

Flipkart on Wednesday launched its grocery services in Coimbatore with opening of its first fulfilment centre in the region.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flipkart on Wednesday launched its grocery services in Coimbatore with opening of its first fulfilment centre in the region. The facility also bolsters Flipkart’s supply chain in the South and would create thousands of direct and indirect employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.  

Spread across over 1.2 lakh square feet, the newly built facility would generate direct employment for nearly 1,200 people while encouraging local entrepreneurship.  In the initial stages, only a part of the facility would be utilised for which over 500 people would be hired.

This would be the only facility of Flipkart which would almost be entirely run by women, constituting 90 per cent of the overall workforce. To enable more women join, Flipkart set up a creche facility and will offer transportation and meals to all employees, said the company.  

Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Tamil Nadu said: “Flipkart’s new facility in Coimbatore will drive economic growth for the local ecosystem. The IT department will continue to provide support to emerging IT-based businesses.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Flipkart
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp