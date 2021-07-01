Flipkart begins grocery services in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flipkart on Wednesday launched its grocery services in Coimbatore with opening of its first fulfilment centre in the region. The facility also bolsters Flipkart’s supply chain in the South and would create thousands of direct and indirect employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Spread across over 1.2 lakh square feet, the newly built facility would generate direct employment for nearly 1,200 people while encouraging local entrepreneurship. In the initial stages, only a part of the facility would be utilised for which over 500 people would be hired.

This would be the only facility of Flipkart which would almost be entirely run by women, constituting 90 per cent of the overall workforce. To enable more women join, Flipkart set up a creche facility and will offer transportation and meals to all employees, said the company.

Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Tamil Nadu said: “Flipkart’s new facility in Coimbatore will drive economic growth for the local ecosystem. The IT department will continue to provide support to emerging IT-based businesses.”