Puducherry Speaker urges PM Modi to provide Rs 300 crore for construction of new Assembly complex

The heritage town will be decongested, cost of administration reduced and eco-friendly practices promoted. This will help it apply for the status of UNESCO heritage site, said Selvam.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Embalam R Selvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Rs 300 crore for the construction of an integrated Assembly complex when he called on him in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he said that in the present Assembly complex housed in a heritage building in the main town area, there is insufficient space, leading to congestion.

The present strength of the Assembly is 30. In addition to the elected members, there are also three nominated MLAs. There are six ministers in the Puducherry government including the Chief Minister. The office requirement in the Assembly complex is for six ministerial chambers, 27 MLA chambers, Assembly hall, council of ministers' office, administrative office of the Assembly, conference hall, committee room, recognized political party office, cabinet hall, reporters cabin, visitors cabin, security cabin, parking area and others.

Shifting of the Assembly complex, Secretariat and other government offices to a new site will ease crowds in the white town area and unlock the tourism potential of Puducherry by throwing open all heritage assets presently used for administrative purposes by the government, he said.

The heritage town will be decongested, cost of administration will be reduced and eco-friendly practices will be promoted. This will help the area equip itself to apply for the status of UNESCO heritage site, said Selvam.

The Puducherry government has identified the site for a new integrated Assembly cum administrative complex in Thattanchavady. The cost for construction and furnishing is Rs 5000 per sq.ft. The total built-up area required is 6,00,000 sq.ft and this makes the total cost of the project Rs 300 crore.

He also submitted a similar memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

