Stalin visits Annadurai’s house for first time after becoming CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time after assuming charge as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin visited former Chief Minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai’s house at Kancheepuram on Wednesday. Near the town entrance, Ministers and DMK cadre gave a rousing reception to Stalin.

After garlanding the late leader’s statue, Stalin said, “I have come here to honour our party founder, and we will govern Tamil Nadu in the path shown to us by CN Annadurai.”

In response to a question on whether the government had plans to establish any infrastructure in the party founder’s name, Stalin said that an announcement in this regard can be expected in the next State Budget. Earlier, while signing the visitor’s book at Annadurai’s house, Stalin noted down one of the departed leader’s own quotes; “Go to the people, live with them and serve them.”