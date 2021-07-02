Bus service to resume across TN from July 5, no e-Pass for inter-district travel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown for one more week till July 12 with uniform relaxations for all districts.

While inter-district and intra-district operation of buses by State-owned transport corporations will resume in all districts from July 5 with 50% seat occupancy, the e-pass/ e-registration system for travelling from one district to another is withdrawn.

The important relaxations in addition to those already in force which will come into force from July 5 include: TASMAC shops will be allowed to function between 10 a.m and 8 p.m. Places of worship will be opened across the state from July 5. Tea shops can function with 50% of customers. Similarly, dine-in service is allowed in hotels, bakeries, and lodges that have boarding facilities, between 6 a.m and 8 p.m with 50% occupancy.

All textile shops and jewellery shops can function with 50% of customers while shopping complexes/ malls can function between 9 a.m and 8 p.m. 50% of customers only will be allowed for dine-in services in the hotels functioning within the shopping complexes and malls.

Gyms and Yoga Training Centres can function with 50% of customers. Entertainment/ Amusement Parks can function. In these places, open space sports events alone will be allowed while water sports will not be allowed.

However, the bar on inter-State bus transport will continue. Theatres, all liquor bars, and swimming pools will remain closed. Social and political gatherings, entertainment, and cultural events cannot take place. Schools and colleges, zoological parks will remain closed.

The other relaxations that will come into force from July 5 are: