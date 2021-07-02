Bus service to resume across TN from July 5, no e-Pass for inter-district travel
The inter-district and intra-district operation of buses by State-owned transport corporations will resume in all districts from July 5 with 50% seat occupancy.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown for one more week till July 12 with uniform relaxations for all districts.
While inter-district and intra-district operation of buses by State-owned transport corporations will resume in all districts from July 5 with 50% seat occupancy, the e-pass/ e-registration system for travelling from one district to another is withdrawn.
The important relaxations in addition to those already in force which will come into force from July 5 include: TASMAC shops will be allowed to function between 10 a.m and 8 p.m. Places of worship will be opened across the state from July 5. Tea shops can function with 50% of customers. Similarly, dine-in service is allowed in hotels, bakeries, and lodges that have boarding facilities, between 6 a.m and 8 p.m with 50% occupancy.
All textile shops and jewellery shops can function with 50% of customers while shopping complexes/ malls can function between 9 a.m and 8 p.m. 50% of customers only will be allowed for dine-in services in the hotels functioning within the shopping complexes and malls.
Gyms and Yoga Training Centres can function with 50% of customers. Entertainment/ Amusement Parks can function. In these places, open space sports events alone will be allowed while water sports will not be allowed.
However, the bar on inter-State bus transport will continue. Theatres, all liquor bars, and swimming pools will remain closed. Social and political gatherings, entertainment, and cultural events cannot take place. Schools and colleges, zoological parks will remain closed.
The other relaxations that will come into force from July 5 are:
- Business to Business exhibitions by government and private organisations can take place. The organisers and employees should have received two doses of the vaccine already.
- In entertainment clubs, only restaurants and gyms will be allowed.
- IT and IT-enabled services can function with 50% employees.
- Hotels, lodges, and guest houses can function with 50% occupancy
- Museums, protected monuments of the archaeological department can be opened for public view between 10 a.m and 5 p.m
- Research students for courses - SRF/JRF, M.Phil, and PhD. will be allowed to carry out their educational project works in their respective colleges and universities.
- Government training centres like Anna Management Training Institute, SIRD, etc. can function with 50% trainees.
- Only 50% will be allowed in wedding functions and 20 persons alone can take part in funeral processions.