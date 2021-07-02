STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government school teacher in Karur bags national award

Manohar was named for the National ICT Award for his innovative, computer-based learning programme for students and for providing them with advanced QR code cards to help them learn subjects with ease

By Express News Service

KARUR: The innovative pedagogy of Manohar Subramanian, a government school teacher here, has put him in the spotlight as he has been selected for the 'National Information and Communication Technology Award' for 2018. He is one among the three teachers from Tamil Nadu who would be felicitated with the prestigious award by the Centre.

Manohar, who hails from Vaiyampatti village in Tiruchy, settled down with family at Thanthonimalai in Karur district about 30 years ago. The teacher at the Velliyanani panchayat union primary school here began a career in teaching around 20 years ago, of which the past 15 years have been spent in the school.

Manohar was named for the National ICT Award for his innovative, computer-based learning programme for students and for providing them with advanced QR code identity cards that helped them learn subjects with ease.

Manohar told TNIE, "My computer-based learning programme received good feedback among many as students' involvement and learning improved a lot. The outcome of the programme became a huge success as the students became more interested and involved in the subjects. We have been using more than 50 different types of tools and software to teach the students through our programme."

Game-based tools, which is one of the highlights of the programme, became an instant hit among  students. "These tools brought out the best of creativity in students. Not only were students able to learn from these tools, they also helped each other by teaching," the 44-year-old teacher added.

Manohar is also planning to step up his teaching methodology with preparations for another programme to his arsenal. "I've been working on my next programme called 'micro learning centre' where about five students from a particular area will be connected online and will be involved in a collaborative study. With this, the students in a small group will learn together and help each other. A total of six centres will be created comprising 30 students and these centres will be monitored thoroughly to help them," he said.

