Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 12. Check details here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown in the state for one more week till July 12 with uniform relaxations for all districts.

The e-pass/ e-registration system for travelling from one district to another is withdrawn.

Operation of buses will resume in all districts from July 5 with 50 percent seat occupancy.

Places of worship will be opened across the state from July 5.

However, the bar on inter-State bus transport will continue. Theatres, all liquor bars, and swimming pools will remain closed. Social and political gatherings cannot take place.

Schools and colleges, zoological parks will remain closed.

TASMAC shops will be allowed to function between 10 a.m and 8 p.m. Tea shops can function with 50% of customers. Similarly, sit-in service is allowed in hotels, bakeries, lodges between 6 a.m and 8 p.m with 50 percent occupancy.

Commercial complexes/ malls can function between 9 a.m and 8 p.m