PWD Minister assures basic amenities at Valluvar Kottam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public Works Department Minister EV Velu on Friday inspected the Valluvar Kottam and assured to bring in basic amenities at the tourist spot. Addressing reporters later, Velu slammed the erstwhile AIADMK government for their lethargic attitude towards maintaining the spot.

“I have asked for an estimate to improve the basic amenities, including toilets, washrooms, drinking water and other facilities, at Valluvar Kottam. Steps will also be taken to establish a library and a lab soon,” he added.