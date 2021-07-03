STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more test Cvid positive in Udumalaipet tribal settlements

All three of the tribals had  suffered from mild infection  of the coronavirus and were asymptomatic.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Three persons from two tribal settlements in Udumalaipet tested positive for Covid on July 1.

According to an official from the health department, after a tribal woman tested positive on Monday, a team of health officials collected swab samples from 136 people in two villages — Mavadu and Kurumalai — on Tuesday and Wednesday, out of which two persons (a male and a female) from Mavadu tribal settlement and a man from Kurumalai tribal settlement had tested positive for the virus. 

All three of the tribals had  suffered from mild infection  of the coronavirus and were asymptomatic. They have been admitted to Udumalaipet Government Hospital on Thursday. They have no travel history outside of their settlements, the official added. Sources said that swab samples are being taken from 17 other tribal settlements in Udumalaipet.

Comments

