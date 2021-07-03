We didn't raise NEET issue during meeting with PM Modi: BJP TN chief L Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The four BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu led by BJP State unit president L Murugan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi and discussed issues relating to the State.

Asked whether the BJP MLAs proposed any permanent plan for resolving the water shortage in Tamil Nadu since Karnataka has been releasing Cauvery water only there is surplus, Murugan said for the past few years, there has been no problem in the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Moreover, last year, Tamil Nadu had allowed much of the rain to drain into the sea thus wasting that water. The Prime Minister has advised us to create awareness about judicious use of water.

Whether the BJP MLAs proposed the scrapping of NEET during the meeting, Murugan said, "We did not raise this issue during our meeting with the Prime Minister. The NEET has been conducted since 2017 and the students are preparing for it. This test is conducted based on the verdict of the Supreme Court. Knowing fully well that NEET cannot be scrapped, the DMK had made such an electoral promise."

Responding to a question, Murugan said, "We have explained what happened in Tamil Nadu regarding the 'Jai Hind' issue raised by ER Eswaran, MLA representing Tiruchengode Assembly constituency. Also, we made suggestions for industrial growth in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. and briefed the Prime Minister about the ‘anti-national trend’ prevailing in Tamil Nadu.”

Murugan also said the party MLAs had requested the Prime Minister to develop spiritual tourist spots like Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, etc.