BSY writes to Stalin, calls for talks on Mekedatu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin over the Mekedatu reservoir project. In his two-page letter, Yediyurappa called for cooperation between the two states and suggested bilateral meeting to address any apprehension about the balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project.

“I am to state that it would be in the interest of all concerned and to have better relationship between the state of Karnataka and state of Tamil Nadu, if the Tamil Nadu government in the right spirit would not oppose the implementation of the project,” the letter read batting for the project.

Making a fresh bid to resolve the issue around the Mekedatu project, which has been pending for many years, Yediyurappa said the project would immensely benefit both the states. Yediyurappa insisted that the implementation of the project would “in no way affect the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu.”

‘Stalin will respond appropriately’

Meanwhile, answering queries of reporters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan confirmed that the State government has received a letter from the Karnataka Chief Minister for holding talks on the Mekedatu project.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will appropriately respond to his Karnataka counterpart soon,” he said. Asked whether there was any scope for talks on the Mekedatu project, he replied, “The answer for this will be a part of the Chief Minister’s reply.”