STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BSY writes to Stalin, calls for talks on Mekedatu

KarnatakaChief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin over the Mekedatu reservoir project.

Published: 04th July 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Mekedatu. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin over the Mekedatu reservoir project. In his two-page letter, Yediyurappa called for cooperation between the two states and suggested bilateral meeting to address any apprehension about the balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project.

“I am to state that it would be in the interest of all concerned and to have better relationship between the state of Karnataka and state of Tamil Nadu, if the Tamil Nadu government in the right spirit would not oppose the implementation of the project,” the letter read batting for the project.

Making a fresh bid to resolve the issue around the Mekedatu project, which has been pending for many years, Yediyurappa said the project would immensely benefit both the states.  Yediyurappa insisted that the implementation of the project would “in no way affect the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu.”

‘Stalin will respond appropriately’
Meanwhile, answering queries of reporters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan confirmed that the State government has received a letter from the Karnataka Chief Minister for holding talks on the Mekedatu project.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will appropriately respond to his Karnataka counterpart soon,” he said. Asked whether there was any scope for talks on the Mekedatu project, he replied, “The answer for this will be a part of the Chief Minister’s reply.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa MK Stalin Mekedatu
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp