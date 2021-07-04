Pooja Kulkarni named new MD of TNIGEPB

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, on Saturday, transferred a few IAS officers and gave new posts to the those who have already been transferred.

Pooja Kulkarni, special secretary, Finance Department, has been transferred. She will assume charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau (TNIGEPB). MS Sangeetha, deputy secretary, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as the joint managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Three IAS officials who have been transferred are given new postings: B Ganesan will take over as the director of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project while C Munianathan will assume charge as commissioner of Labour. Similarly, R Lilly will join as the special secretary, Industries Department.