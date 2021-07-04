Thiruvasagam becomes 100th chief of Association of Indian Universities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: G Thiruvasagam, a distinguished academician hailing from Madurai and renowned for his innovative administration in higher education, has been appointed as the 100th president of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), succeeding Prof Tej Partap, Vice-Chancellor, GBPAUT in Pantnagar.

He was elected as the new AIU president for a period of one year, and has already assumed office in New Delhi. Thiruvasagam is presently the Vice-Chancellor of AMET University in Chennai and had earlier served as the V-C of Bharathiar University at Coimbatore and the University of Madras.

Incepted in 1925, AIU has been presided by stalwarts like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, AL Mudaliar, Akbar Hydary, MS Gore, MS Adiseshiah and Shiv Mangal Singh.

A press statement issued by AIU Secretary General Pankaj Mittal, noted that Thiruvasagam has had an academic career for 34 years as professor of commerce and management, and 10 years as Principal of

Yadava College in Madurai, a stint as Syndicate Member of Madurai Kamaraj University in Madurai before assuming charge as the V-C of two State universities.

“The AIU welcomes G Thiruvasagam as its new president and is looking forward to gain from his academic acumen, scholarship and vast experience,” the statement added, said.