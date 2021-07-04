Three held with country bombs for hunting wild boar in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Three people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday for trying to hunt wild boars with country bombs in Sirumugai forest range in the district, police said.

The Forest Department personnel, on rounds, saw the hunters with flashlights moving around a farm in Ilupantham village at around 4 AM, the police said.

One of the hunters was carrying nine country bombs.

On questioning, the three confessed to using the bombs to hunt wild boars entering the farm, they said.

Further interrogation resulted in the seizure of eight more such bombs hidden in the field, they said.

The three were handed over to the police on the charge of trying to hunt wild animals with country bombs.